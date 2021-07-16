OracleChain (OCT) Price Reaches $0.0128 on Top Exchanges

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $382,757.09 and $33,500.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OracleChain has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One OracleChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00107824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00146485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,899.55 or 0.99993378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

