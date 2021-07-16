Opus Market Cap Hits $224,850.71 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Opus has a total market cap of $224,850.71 and approximately $2.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Opus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

About Opus

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

