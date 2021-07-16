Opsens (TSE:OPS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Opsens (TSE:OPS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$3.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OPS. M Partners set a C$2.25 price objective on Opsens in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Opsens in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of TSE OPS opened at C$2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$231.79 million and a PE ratio of 155.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 6.32. Opsens has a fifty-two week low of C$0.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.49.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

