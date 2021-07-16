Oppenheimer Weighs in on Aeva Technologies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Aeva Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,283,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

