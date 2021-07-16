OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

OPGN opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21. OpGen has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $86.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.47.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). OpGen had a negative net margin of 838.33% and a negative return on equity of 120.71%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OpGen news, CEO Oliver Schacht acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 5.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

