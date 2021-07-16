Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a buy rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $246.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.37. The company had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,074. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.79. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

