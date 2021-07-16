OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Down 77.4% in June

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OFS Credit by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in OFS Credit by 15.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 103,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 88,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OFS Credit stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.06. 17 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,720. OFS Credit has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.49.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

