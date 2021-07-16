OceanEx Token (OCE) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $115,086.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00108331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00146303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,210.39 or 1.00045113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

