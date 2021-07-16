Oaktree Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Oaktree Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up about 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $51,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 64.1% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 316,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 123,771 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23,362.4% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 90,179 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $9,932,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYK stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.73. 43,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.