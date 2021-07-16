Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $653,000 Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Oaktree Capital Management LP decreased its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 145,303 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in California Resources were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,364,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,149,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $951,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $408,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total transaction of $4,024,113.84. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $508,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,924,132 shares of company stock worth $164,410,222.

CRC stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $34.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

