Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 7,000 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.98.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSH. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after buying an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 598.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,399 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,117,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after purchasing an additional 979,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

