O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 236.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:OIIIF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.75. 1,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,564. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00. O3 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

O3 Mining Company Profile

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kan properties, the ÃlÃ©nore Opinaca property located in Northern QuÃ©bec, Launay property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of QuÃ©bec, the Marban project located in QuÃ©bec, and the Siscoe East project located in QuÃ©bec.

