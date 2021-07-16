Nyzo (NYZO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $87,727.00

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Nyzo has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Nyzo has a market cap of $3.23 million and $87,727.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00041111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00109986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00150202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,893.91 or 1.00193948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars.

