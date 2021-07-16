NVIDIA Stock to Split on Tuesday, July 20th (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 20th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $758.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $695.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.64 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $391.08 and a 12 month high of $835.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.
NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $854.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.37.
In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total transaction of $67,068.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $694,777.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,076,228,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $755,933,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 719.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $409,767,000 after buying an additional 891,313 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,411,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,889,574,000 after purchasing an additional 719,524 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.
Read More: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.