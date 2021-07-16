NVIDIA Stock to Split on Tuesday, July 20th (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 20th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $758.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $695.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.64 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $391.08 and a 12 month high of $835.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $854.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.37.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total transaction of $67,068.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $694,777.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,076,228,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $755,933,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 719.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $409,767,000 after buying an additional 891,313 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,411,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,889,574,000 after purchasing an additional 719,524 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

