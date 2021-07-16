Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Shares of Nuwellis stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.11. Nuwellis has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 213.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuwellis will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

