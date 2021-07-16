Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 296.1% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 179.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuverra Environmental Solutions alerts:

Shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $33.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 29.90%.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.