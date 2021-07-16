Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 840,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,482 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $65,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 80.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.53.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.07.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

