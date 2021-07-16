Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 338,502 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,502 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $67,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 29.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,157,000 after acquiring an additional 73,034 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth approximately $98,769,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 59.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 103,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 229,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

NYSE:FMX opened at $85.09 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $86.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5771 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

