Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 107.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,134 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Bilibili worth $63,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $514,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after buying an additional 5,964,616 shares in the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited purchased a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $269,515,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $310,069,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $174,002,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILI opened at $110.12 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILI. CLSA began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

