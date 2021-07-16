Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.95% of Brooks Automation worth $57,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 183.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,044 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,092 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.96.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

