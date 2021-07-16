Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $66.05 Million Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 211.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,339 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Varonis Systems worth $66,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $75.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. FBN Securities began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $75,313.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,209 shares in the company, valued at $27,719,339.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,643,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.