Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $63.11 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267,855 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $63,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 31.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 179,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

