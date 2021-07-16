Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $62.48 Million Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 477,476 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Ameris Bancorp worth $62,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABCB. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,022,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,938,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 345,513 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,484,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $7,836,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $48.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

