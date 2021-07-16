Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,673 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $67,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIVE opened at $185.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.33. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.81.

Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

