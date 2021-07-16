Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,070,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $61,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.69. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.