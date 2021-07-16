Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,070,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $61,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UAL. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 32.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.61. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.57) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.