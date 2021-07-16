Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NRIX) is one of 856 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nurix Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nurix Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nurix Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Nurix Therapeutics Competitors 4710 17867 39233 769 2.58

Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $46.67, indicating a potential upside of 97.74%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 58.60%. Given Nurix Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nurix Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nurix Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nurix Therapeutics $17.82 million -$43.24 million -8.55 Nurix Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $122.99 million -2.37

Nurix Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nurix Therapeutics. Nurix Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nurix Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nurix Therapeutics -389.44% -30.79% -22.18% Nurix Therapeutics Competitors -2,680.70% -112.52% -27.48%

Summary

Nurix Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications. It also develops NX-0255, a CBL-B inhibitor for ex vivo use to enhance adoptive T-cell therapy; DeTIL-0255 for tumor infiltrating lymphocytes therapy; KINASE-CTM3 to treat T cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and LIGASE-INH2 for immuno-oncology. In addition, the company develops programs, such as COVID-CTM1, COVID-CTM2, and COVID-CTM3 that are designed for protein degradation to SARs CoV2 targets. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for cancer and other challenging diseases patients; and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as Nurix Inc. and changed its name to Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

