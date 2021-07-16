Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -10.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.27. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at $282,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $677,126. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

