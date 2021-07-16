NOV’s (NOV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

NOV (NYSE:NOV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.39 target price on the stock. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $13.86 on Thursday. NOV has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.23.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOV will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after buying an additional 4,061,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NOV by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,168,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,065,000 after purchasing an additional 504,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NOV by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,860,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,688,000 after purchasing an additional 178,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

