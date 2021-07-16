Novo Nordisk A/S Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 4,346 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 429% compared to the average daily volume of 821 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $88.51. 36,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,253. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $87.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $208.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.