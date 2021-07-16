Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $91.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Novo Nordisk’s approved drug, Ozempic is off to a solid start and the launch of Rybelsus also looks impressive. Novo Nordisk has one of the broadest diabetes portfolios in the industry. Victoza, Ozempic, Xultophy and Saxenda have been helping the company maintain momentum. Label expansion of existing drugs will further boost sales. In 2021, the company will continue its focus on commercial execution while conducting more late-stage clinical studies than ever to meet the needs of the people living with diabetes and other serious chronic diseases. However, lower realized prices in the Unites States, loss of exclusivity for products in hormone replacement therapy and intensifying competition will affect sales. Sales are also being negatively impacted by COVID-19-related stocking, which remains a woe.”

NVO stock opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $206.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $87.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after acquiring an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after acquiring an additional 353,783 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,260,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,792,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

