Northland Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,494. Zynex has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.40 million, a P/E ratio of 101.32 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Zynex by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

