Northern Trust Corp Sells 138,204 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 36.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,204 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hooker Furniture by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37,407 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hooker Furniture by 9.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Hooker Furniture news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.81 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $35.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $418.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.91. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $162.86 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

