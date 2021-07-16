Northern Trust Corp Has $8.82 Million Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,658 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of Brightcove worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth $9,675,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Brightcove by 65.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 336,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 132,908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brightcove by 13.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,505 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 485.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 99,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 82,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

