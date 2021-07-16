Northern Trust Corp Has $8.66 Million Stock Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,253 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 34.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 26.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

KC stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.62. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.