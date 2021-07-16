Northern Trust Corp Has $8.46 Million Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,519 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.46.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $529,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,957,581.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $182,828.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,066 shares of company stock worth $7,471,028. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

