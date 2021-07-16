Northern Trust Corp Has $8.20 Million Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in argenx were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of argenx by 15.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.21.

ARGX stock opened at $300.43 on Friday. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $212.66 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

