Northern Trust Corp Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,929 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of Camden National worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Camden National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Camden National by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Camden National by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 39,924 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $46.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $690.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAC shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.