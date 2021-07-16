Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to “Hold”

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NRSDY opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $30.38.
About Nordic Semiconductor ASA
Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.