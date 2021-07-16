Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 9,577 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,577 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $383,136,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,211,000 after purchasing an additional 689,548 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $120,335,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $77,857,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.20.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSA opened at $313.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.64. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $314.64.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

