Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 207,833 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 207,833 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on F shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

