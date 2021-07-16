Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 6,671 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,181 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after acquiring an additional 116,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $201,217,000 after acquiring an additional 210,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $76.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.19. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 761.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.