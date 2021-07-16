Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 51,046 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 527.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,046 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.62.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $36.91 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

