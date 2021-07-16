Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 19,681 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.