Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,419,000 after buying an additional 376,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 902,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,767,000 after purchasing an additional 66,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX opened at $57.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.45. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEX. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

