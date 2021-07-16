Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 363,000 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 363,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Comstock Resources worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.68.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

