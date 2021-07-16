Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 307,475 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,475 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 161,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 159,120 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,553,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

