Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPP stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

