Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $12,320,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at $13,832,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Jones bought 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,741.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at $14,333,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and have sold 59,326 shares worth $1,165,229. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

