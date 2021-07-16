Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $991,000 Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 178.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 733,176 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $11,158,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 31.0% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,371,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. Analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $1,729,437.50. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

